The Miz Has Big Plans For When WWE SmackDown Moves To FOX

The Miz apparently has big plans when SmackDown moves from the USA Network to FOX in October 2019. Fox, which will lose their UFC programming to ESPN next year, and WWE agreed to a $1.025 billion five-year deal to move SmackDown to Friday nights on the broadcast network. The Miz was a guest today on "Busted Open" on the SiriusXM Rush channel with hosts Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry and talked about what the deal means to him.

"Let's put it this way, I get traded from RAW to SmackDown and as soon as I get traded to SmackDown all of a sudden, FOX puts up a billion dollars," Miz said. "So I want to motivate and dedicate myself to where when we are ready to move from USA to FOX in 2019, I want to be the face of that show, of this show. And so that is my goal. I want to be in the middle of every poster. I want to have merch that literally everybody wants to buy, that everybody wants to see. Sometimes I look at my merch, well I haven't had merch in literally a year and when I get merch I'm literally looking at it going, 'I wouldn't wear this.' So I want merch that people look at and go, 'I want to buy that, I want to wear that. That is something that is amazing and incredible.'

"Like I want to basically be the superstar I believe I can be and I want my talents to be utilized in a way that I can succeed and I really am going to motivate myself and dedicate myself to be the face of the franchise when the FOX merger happens because moving to FOX, a network show, this show will be bigger. It'll no longer the quote unquote the B show like everyone always says it is. It will be the A show and more people will watch it. So I'll be interested to see what happens from a creative standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, [and] from a WWE superstar standpoint."

