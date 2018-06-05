Shawn Michaels Finally Seems Open To One More Match

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Sky Sports in the UK to promote the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament in London. Michaels and Triple H will be appearing live at Royal Albert Hall that night.

Regarding a possible return to the ring, The Heartbreak Kid said he would be receptive to an offer but he gave the warning that fans would not be seeing the same competitor he was in his prime.

"I've been retired for eight years now and when it got to the five-year mark I thought people would start asking me but they just kind of stopped," Michaels said. "I think it's one of those that you would never say never about and if it was just for a one-off then it's something that I would take a look at. It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer. It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn't be getting the Showstopper, Mr WrestleMania, and that I'm 52 years old now."

Michaels said the most likely option for a ring return would be in a tag team match, perhaps another DX reunion, but he also said there are several current WWE Superstars who he would have loved to lock up with such as WWE Champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan or Johnny Gargano.

"If it was the Shawn Michaels of 10 years ago I would love to have gotten in the ring with so many of the guys that are competing today," The Showstopper said. "AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan would be good, and then there's the guys in NXT too. Someone like a Johnny Gargano would be fantastic. But for a one-off match now, I'd need it to be a tag-team match where Hunter (Triple H) and I can just do a few crotch chops and have some fun."

Source: Sky Sports