Colt Cabana Comments On Jury Verdict, Alexa Bliss Draws Big Crowd (Video), WWE In Norfolk, More

- ABC 13 in Houston ran the story above about Alexa Bliss meeting with fans at a Cricket Wireless store on Monday in Houston. The line for fans to meet Bliss circled around the street.
- WWE will return to the Scope Arena in Norfolk, CA for a RAW live event on Saturday, August 11th. The advertised main event is Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Seth Rollins vs. Elias for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is also advertised for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
- As noted, a jury ruled for Colt Cabana and CM Punk in their civil suit against WWE Senior Ringside Physician Chris Amann. Amann was seeking nearly $4 million in damages, plus punitive damages, for comments that Punk made on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014. Cabana commented on the verdict on Twitter, writing:
The jury decides unanimously in my favor.— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) June 5, 2018