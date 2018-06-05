Colt Cabana Comments On Jury Verdict, Alexa Bliss Draws Big Crowd (Video), WWE In Norfolk, More

- ABC 13 in Houston ran the story above about Alexa Bliss meeting with fans at a Cricket Wireless store on Monday in Houston. The line for fans to meet Bliss circled around the street.

- Today, t-shirts are as low as $15 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- WWE will return to the Scope Arena in Norfolk, CA for a RAW live event on Saturday, August 11th. The advertised main event is Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Seth Rollins vs. Elias for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is also advertised for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

- As noted, a jury ruled for Colt Cabana and CM Punk in their civil suit against WWE Senior Ringside Physician Chris Amann. Amann was seeking nearly $4 million in damages, plus punitive damages, for comments that Punk made on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014. Cabana commented on the verdict on Twitter, writing: