Match And Segment For Next Week's MITB Go-Home SmackDown Live, Possible Match For Asuka, WWE Unboxed

By Marc Middleton | June 05, 2018

- Above is a new special edition of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring the first look at NECA's 1990 Ninja Turtles San Diego Comic Con exclusives.

- Next Tuesday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will feature Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas plus a women's MITB Ladder Match Summit with Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. That segment will be hosted by SmackDown General Manager Paige.

- Tonight's SmackDown saw Asuka win a Handicap Match over Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Below is a post-match reaction from Deville and her comments on wanting a singles match with The Empress of Tomorrow, plus Asuka's response:




