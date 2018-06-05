Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. AJ Styles Contract Signing, Next Week's 205 Live Main Event, Roderick Strong

- Dean Malenko and Adam Pearce were the WWE producers used in the backstage contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles on tonight's SmackDown, which was hosted by General Manager Paige. Their Last Man Standing match is now official for the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view. For those who missed it, above is video from the contract signing segment. No word yet on why this contract signing was held backstage instead of in the ring like they usually do.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced six-man action for next Tuesday's episode in Memphis - Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong in singles action. You can see a new tweet from Strong below as well, his response to the video: