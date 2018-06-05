Chris Jericho's Invitation Accepted By Impact Wrestling

Chris Jericho revealed that Impact Wrestling has accepted his invitation to join the "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise in October. Jericho noted on Instagram that he met with Impact Wrestling officials in Los Angeles today, and the promotion will have their talent involved with the cruise.

"I'm out here in Los Angeles, I just had an extensive meeting with Impact management," Jericho said. "As a result, I am proud to say that Impact Wrestling will be a part of the Jericho cruise! That's right, Impact will be on board October 27 from Miami to the Bahamas!"

Jericho had been doing an angle online with Sami Callihan where Callihan called him out for not booking him on the cruise. Impact Wrestling posted Callihan's comments on their YouTube and social media accounts, which resulted in Jericho publicly inviting them to join.

Jericho, who is known to work fans online, had re-tweeted a message last week which read, "are the rumors true ??? Could you be heading to impact wrestling?? Please make this happen! @IMPACTWRESTLING" Jericho, who will be facing Tetsuya Naito at NJPW at Dominion this Saturday, has never worked for Impact, although he personally called the company to hire Don Callis, who now serves as a Vice President for the company.

You can check out Jericho's message below: