WWE NXT Star Coming To 205 Live, Daniel Bryan & Jeff Hardy Wrestle After WWE Tapings, Becky Lynch

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair in singles action. Above is post-match video of Becky talking about the win. Becky says there's nothing better than giving your all in a match, especially when it's your best friend and one WWE's best female Superstars in history. Becky talks about coming close to winning Money In the Bank in the past and says she feels like nothing can stop her this year.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE TV tapings in Corpus Christi, Texas saw Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeat The Miz and Big Cass in tag team action. It looks like there was no pre-show dark match.

- It was announced on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode that Lio Rush of WWE NXT will be coming to Tuesday nights soon. No word yet on when he will debut but a vignette was shown with Rush saying he is the man of the hour planning the perfect attack on the brand. Rush also said he was he best cruiserweight in the world - a 23 year old piece of gold, a gift, a living legend and a phenomenon. Below is a screenshot from the vignette and Twitter comments from Rush, who recently launched his rap career under the "L.I" name:

I've been in the back, planning the perfect attack. @WWE205Live is mine ??. Tickitty Tockitty ?. #ManOfTheHour ?? @WWE ?? pic.twitter.com/e4h6R9Y5HI — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 6, 2018