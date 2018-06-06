Daniel Bryan Blasts Big Cass (Video), How Old Is Drew McIntyre Today?, Next Week's WWE RAW Promo

- As noted, Daniel Bryan did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown but he did work the dark main event, teaming with WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to defeat Big Cass and The Miz. Above is post-show video of Bryan responding to the SmackDown promo from Big Cass. Bryan says Cass thinks he's a big deal because he's big and while you can't teach being 7 foot tall, you can teach everything Bryan knows about being in the ring. Bryan says Cass hasn't learned any of that because he's entitled and he's lazy.

"You think Big Cass had a message for me? Well, guess what? I've got a message for Big Cass," Bryan said. "Big Cass, guess what? You said you're going to break my leg in half? You don't even know how. You haven't trained hard enough, you haven't been in the gym hard enough, you don't know how to wrestle hard enough to break my leg in half. Do you know what's going to happen at Money In the Bank? I am going to make you tap out one more time. Whether it's the Yes Lock, whether it's the Heel Hook, whether I just knee you in the face and stomp you in the face until you give up, that's what's going to happen at Money In the Bank. And you can't teach surviving that."

- WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre turns 33 years old today while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson turns 55, WWE NXT Superstar Chad Lail (Gunner) turns 36 and former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB turns 40.

- Below is a promo for next Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring a face-off between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax plus two Fatal 4 Way matches - Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode and Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks.