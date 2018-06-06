Lio Rush - WWE 205 Live Video, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch On Their Match, WWE - Special Olympics

- As noted, it was announced on last night's WWE 205 Live episode that WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush will be coming to Tuesday nights soon. It looks like Babatunde Aiyegbusi will not be coming with him but plans could always change. Above is the first vignette for Rush's main roster arrival.

- WWE Community issued the following on Tuesday to promote their latest partnership with the Special Olympics to promote the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. As noted, Big Show returned to WWE TV on this week's RAW for a segment to promote the Games.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE TEAM UP TO SUPPORT THE 2018 SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMES WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 5, 2018 – Special Olympics announced today that WWE (NYSE: WWE) will once again support the Special Olympics mission to change the world through sports by sponsoring the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. Taking place in Seattle, WA July 1- July 6, more than 3,500 Special Olympics athletes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 1,000 coaches, 10,000 family members, 10,000 volunteers and an estimated 50,000 spectators will take part in this premier national sports competition, showcasing the power and joy of sports at the highest levels. WWE will promote the upcoming USA Games through its global media assets including the WWE Network, TV, digital and social media, as well as during upcoming WWE live events held throughout the U.S. To support the road to the USA Games, WWE will be highlighting Special Olympics through the eyes of three athletes, Katie Millar, a Powerlifter from Illinois, C.J. Piantieri a Powerlifter from Florida, and Joshua Oakley a Track and Field athlete from Connecticut. Additionally, WWE Superstars will be supporting all Special Olympics athletes at the USA Games by conducting daily autograph signings, medal presentations and attending the Opening Ceremonies. "We're thrilled to partner with WWE and appreciate their commitment to Special Olympics and to furthering the ideals of inclusion," said Beth Knox, President and CEO of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. "We know how much our athletes admire WWE Superstars and I know meeting them will be one of the many highlights of their week in Seattle." "WWE is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics and help spread the message of acceptance and inclusion through our global platforms," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "The heart, passion and dedication of Special Olympic athletes is truly inspirational and we look forward to supporting them at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games." WWE's partnership with Special Olympics started with the 1995 World Games in New Haven, Connecticut, and it has continued through the more recent Special Olympics World Games Los Angeles 2015, the 2014 USA Games in New Jersey, and an ongoing corporate partnership with Special Olympics Connecticut.

- Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch took to Twitter and had the following exchange after their battle of best friends on last night's SmackDown, which saw Becky pick up the win:

