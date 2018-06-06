Big Show On Who WWE's Next Breakout Star Is

As previously noted, WWE Superstar The Big Show recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin on The Steve Austin Show podcast. Among many other things, Big Show shared his thoughts on potential breakout stars in WWE and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

When asked who is WWE's next breakout star, The Big Show indicate that he knows what WWE stands for.

"I think Elias has a lot of good things in the future ahead of him. He's a good kid and he's a hard worker. They always say, 'he's got a hell of a body on him.' He [has] done a lot of things right. They built him along the way. They haven't had him beat a lot of people. He [has] earned his wins. He [has] done his losses. Like, he's building a good, solid foundation." Big Show added, "but I think Elias is a good pick. He is. That's a good call."

Moreover, Big Show went on to put over WWE SmackDown Live's Charlotte Flair.

"I'd look for a lot of breakout stars also, now, I know you'll probably think I'm crazy, but if you look at the women's division," Big Show considered. "I mean, they have stepped up the competition. Have you seen the matches that Charlotte [has] been having and the stuff that she's doing? I mean, thank God I'm not following her right now. She is just laying it down. Talk about a complete change from when I knew her in her teens and when she was in college. And now, the commitment that she [has] made, and I'm just blown away by the talent she has."



On the subject of Brock Lesnar, Big Show said the question now is who can beat Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

"That's where we're at now. Who can beat Brock Lesnar?" Big Show explained, "Brock Lesnar is no joke, no comedy, no ha-ha, no fun and games. He's a legit champ. Whoever beats Brock Lesnar is going to be made and that's what you want out of somebody that drops the title, not passing the title like you're passing a volleyball back and forth across the net. Now, whoever becomes the champion is somebody that is going to have really earned it through trial and fire."

Big Show also noted that Lesnar has the best backstage game since pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

"Brock Lesnar scares everybody in the arena and backstage." Big Show said, "he [has] got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan as far as freaking everybody out."

