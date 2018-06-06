New Matches Added To ROH Best In The World PPV, Updated Card

Ring of Honor has announced Adam Page will face Punishment Martinez at Best in the World on June 29 in Baltimore, Maryland. Over the last couple ROH live events these two have costed each other in title matches. At War of the Worlds: Royal Oak, they had a match scheduled, but instead brawled before the things could get officially started.

Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray has also been added to the event.

Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray