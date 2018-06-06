Nick Diaz Incident Report Released, Dana White Looking Into Dropping Early Weigh-Ins, UFC 225 Video

- On the latest episode of "Inside the Octagon," former UFC welterweight title contender Dan Hardy and John Gooden offer up their insight into Saturday night's UFC 225 main event between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. The middleweight title will be on the line from the United Center in Chicago.

Whittaker holds a victory over Romero, earning a decision last year to claim the interim belt. That was the last time the Australian fought, with Romero stopping Luke Rockhold earlier this year to cement his status as the No. 1 contender.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of UFC 225 this Saturday, as well as a special podcast after the show covering UFC 225 with CM Punk's return, NJPW Dominion and more with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri and Chris Featherstone.

- MMA Fighting has obtained the police report involving Nick Diaz and charges of domestic battery from a May arrest. According to the report, a woman was choked and slammed down to the ground by Diaz, who is set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 24.

The report states that Diaz grabbed the victim by the head, slammed her to the ground and later choked her. She was injured when she fell onto the corner of the pool during an outdoor scuffle. Diaz was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery, making bond of $18,000.

The victim told police she is the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Diaz and approached the former UFC title contender after hearing he had sex with another woman.

- If UFC president Dana White has his way - and he typically does - the early weigh-ins will be a thing of the past. White told UFC Unfiltered that he isn't a fan of the change and believes it is the reason several fights have been scrapped in recent months.

"Yes, I do think it's that, and guess what? We're getting rid of it," White said. "We're looking at taking the weigh-ins back to the way they used to be. So when the guys weigh in there, at the (ceremonial weigh-ins), that will be it. That'll be the real weigh-in.

"The other thing is, I don't know any fighters that are morning people. Most of them stay up half the night and sleep half the day, so that might have something to do with the morning weigh-ins too."