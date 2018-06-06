Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. AJ Styles Promo, Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Dana Warrior - Dana Brooke Podcast

- Above is the second episode of the Total Warriors podcast from WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, featuring guest Dana Brooke.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch

* Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

* TM61 vs. local enhancement talents

* Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher (WWE UK qualifying match, may not air)

* Appearances by Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and others

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Below is a new promo for the Last Man Standing match between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles at the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view: