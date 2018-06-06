Hideo Itami Demands Respect On 205 Live (Video), Fans On SmackDown Champions, Lana, Eddie Guerrero

- Hideo Itami put himself into the WWE Cruiserweight Title chase by interrupting last night's WWE 205 Live main event between Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali, which was supposed to unofficially determine the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Above is video from the match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown champion is in the most danger of losing their title at WWE Money In the Bank. As of this writing, 66% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. Asuka while 27% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the Last Man Standing match and 7% for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- WWE Shop has released new "Unleash The Big Dog" t-shirts for Roman Reigns, "B Stands 4 Best" t-shirts for The B Team, Happy Lana Day t-shirts for Lana and new "Deleters of Worlds" t-shirts for RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, as seen below. They have also re-released the Latino Heat t-shirt for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.