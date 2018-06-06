WWE Star Continues Teases Brand Change (Video), WWE UK Tournament To Air On A Delay, Ricochet

- TJP continued his disgruntled cruiserweight storyline on last night's WWE 205 Live episode as he defeated Brian Keith, an enhancement talent, while working the mic and talking trash about 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. TJP has been teasing a possible switch to WWE NXT, RAW or SmackDown because he feels like Maverick doesn't appreciate him.

On a related note, Keith is a student of the Reality of Wrestling promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He works under the name "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith. Above is video from last night's match.

- WWE announced the following on the WWE UK Title tournament, confirming that the show will air on a delay. The tapings will take place on Monday, June 18th and Tuesday, June 19th at Royal Albert Hall in London but the WWE Network broadcast will air on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th at 3pm EST.

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament to stream on WWE Network on June 25 & 26 WWE makes its historic return to London's Royal Albert Hall for the first time in more than 20 years with the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament later this month, and members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to catch all the action on WWE Network. The two-day event will stream in two parts on the award-winning WWE Network on Monday, June 25, and Tuesday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST. A limited number of tickets for the Royal Albert Hall events, which tape Monday, June 18, and Tuesday, June 19, are still available at livenation.co.uk and bookingsdirect.com. Already announced for night one at Royal Albert Hall are the quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches of the 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Featuring 16 of the top competitors from the U.K.'s vibrant wrestling scene, the tournament will decide the challenger to WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne on night two. Night one will also include a Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven against Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly and appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H. In addition to the WWE U.K. Championship Match between Dunne and the tournament winner, the second night at the Royal Albert Hall will feature a tag team match of NXT Champion Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream & EC3, plus matches for the NXT North American Championship, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship. Don't miss out when these historic events stream on the award-winning WWE Network on June 25 & 26.

