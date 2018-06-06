WWE RAW Stars Seemingly Vent Their Frustration Over How They're Being Used

Tyler Breeze and Scott Dawson both seemed to vent their frustration with how they've been used on RAW lately. Breeze tweeted, "They say the cream rises to the top....... does anyone have some balloons or a life vest?" He also called a fan "dumb" for saying that comedy characters don't reach main event status, as seen below:

They say the cream rises to the top....... does anyone have some balloons or a life vest? — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 5, 2018

Funny characters don't get main event status. Risk it all or stay complacent. — Moondog (@MoondogAlpha) June 5, 2018

Scott Dawson also took to Twitter, stating that he wants more of an opportunity so that they can prove what they can do. Breeze replied, "Get in line pal."

Give us the ring. Give us the mic. Give us the opportunity. We just want to be the best to ever do it. #ForeverTheRevival https://t.co/ayPbWD5RDY — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 6, 2018

Get in line pal https://t.co/DYKfNzVo8o — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 6, 2018

Tyler Breeze and Fandango won their first match on RAW against Cesaro & Sheamus when they were drafted to the brand in early April. They have wrestled on RAW only three times since that match, having lost each one.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had some success earlier this year, but have lost all of their matches on RAW since defeating Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows on the April 9th episode, before Anderson & Gallows left to SmackDown.