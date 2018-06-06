WrestlingInc.com

WWE RAW Stars Seemingly Vent Their Frustration Over How They're Being Used

By Raj Giri | June 06, 2018

Tyler Breeze and Scott Dawson both seemed to vent their frustration with how they've been used on RAW lately. Breeze tweeted, "They say the cream rises to the top....... does anyone have some balloons or a life vest?" He also called a fan "dumb" for saying that comedy characters don't reach main event status, as seen below:




Scott Dawson also took to Twitter, stating that he wants more of an opportunity so that they can prove what they can do. Breeze replied, "Get in line pal."



Tyler Breeze and Fandango won their first match on RAW against Cesaro & Sheamus when they were drafted to the brand in early April. They have wrestled on RAW only three times since that match, having lost each one.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had some success earlier this year, but have lost all of their matches on RAW since defeating Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows on the April 9th episode, before Anderson & Gallows left to SmackDown.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage This Saturday At 3am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top