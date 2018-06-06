Sin Cara Warns Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Nikki Cross Vs. Shayna Baszler Update, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- The feud between Nikki Cross and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is set to continue on tonight's NXT episode as they build to a match at the "Takeover: Chicago II" event during Money In the Bank weekend. WWE posted the following teaser for the feud:

Does Nikki Cross have Shayna Baszler shook? NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained her title with a victory over Dakota Kai last week, but she suffered a post-match beatdown courtesy of Nikki Cross. NXT's twisted sister stopped Shayna's attack on Kai after the bout and challenged her to an impromptu and unofficial match, which Cross "won" after Kai administered the three-count. The unhinged Cross then began to celebrate with the NXT Women's Championship, seemingly believing she was the champion. She isn't, of course, but the wild display certainly suggests that Cross is eying the top prize in the NXT Women's division. Will The Queen of Spades have a response for Cross tonight on NXT?

- As noted, Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Sin Cara is now official for next Tuesday's SmackDown after Almas attacked Cara from behind during a segment with Zelina Vega on last night's show. The two received rave reviews for their recent matches on the WWE European tour. Below are new comments from Cara and Almas:

Better to have an enemy that slaps you in the face, than a friend that stabs you in the back! ??



I may wear a mask but you are the one ??? that is two faced! I didn't lose a friend, I just realized I never had one! This is far from over Andrade! ??????????#Enemigos ???? pic.twitter.com/v3nxAqUer5 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 6, 2018