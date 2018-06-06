Injury Angle For Next Week's RAW, The Undisputed Era Video, WWE UK Star On Being Different (Video)

- Above is new video of WWE UK Superstar Amir Jordan discussing the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament in London. The Bhangra Bad Boy says he looks at himself as a hybrid of both sides of his heritage - he has the passion of a Pakistani but the grit, determination and work ethic of a Northern lad.

"My in-ring style is a mix of high-flying and traditional British wrestling, and that comes from the training I've received," Jordan said. "I've trained with Marty Jones in the United Kingdom and learned a lot of the classical British style. I've been out in Canada to train with Lance Storm and that gave me a good basis of fundamentals, in terms of foundation, and you bring my flair & my character into that, it's definitely something that people won't have seen before, and I think I'll surprise a lot of people in this tournament. A lot of people may not know who I am but they've never seen anyone like me before in the WWE Universe."

- The storyline going into next Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW is that Natalya and Alexa Bliss may have injuries that could prevent them from competing in the women's MITB Ladder Match. Bliss and Natalya are also scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4 Way next Monday with Sasha Banks and Ember Moon.

The WWE website notes that Bliss may have suffered a hamstring injury during this week's show, which saw her walk out on Moon and Banks during the match with The Riott Squad. They did not name the possible injury to Natalya from her non-title loss to RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax but it was noted that she tweaked her knee. Natalya was later shown on crutches during a backstage segment with Jax and Ronda Rousey.

- Below is new video of The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) mocking Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan during a "business meeting" at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Lorcan and Burch are set to receive a tag team title shot at "Takeover: Chicago II" and Strong vs. Burch will air on tonight's NXT episode.