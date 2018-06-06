What CM Punk Did After Trial Ended (Video), Colt Cabana's Message For Twitter Troll Named In Trial

- Following the jury ruling in favor of CM Punk and Colt Cabana in their trial against WWE Senior Ringside Physician Chris Amaan, Punk and fellow UFC fighter Clay Guida attended the Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Guida threw out the ceremonial first pitch, while both Punk and Guida led the crowd into singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for the seventh-inning stretch, as seen in the video above.

Punk will face fellow 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson at UFC 225 this Saturday on the main card, while Guida will clash with Charles Oliveira (22-8) on the UFC Fight Pass prelims. We will have live round-by-round coverage of UFC 225 this Saturday, followed by a special edition Saturday night edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with Matt Morgan, Chris Featherstone and myself discussing UFC 225, NJPW Dominion and more.

- During the trial with Punk and Cabana against Dr. Amann, there were references to a Twitter troll named "Mike Litoris" harassing Amann after Cabana's podcast with Punk. During the closing arguments, Punk's attorney poked fun at the name when noting that Punk and Cabana should not be responsible for comments from Twitter trolls. Following the victory in court, Cabana thanked Mr. Litoris: