WrestlingInc.com

Why William Regal Has Been Away From WWE NXT

By Marc Middleton | June 06, 2018

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has been dealing with a heath issue as of late, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Regal has missed some work due to the problem, which came up before WrestleMania 34.

Regal missed the recent NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and there's no word yet on when he might be back. This is why a recent NXT TV segment with The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet had them going to Regal's office while he was never shown.

Triple H And WWE NXT Sing Happy Birthday To William Regal (Video)
See Also
Triple H And WWE NXT Sing Happy Birthday To William Regal (Video)

Regal turned 50 back on May 10th.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage This Saturday At 3am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top