Why William Regal Has Been Away From WWE NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has been dealing with a heath issue as of late, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Regal has missed some work due to the problem, which came up before WrestleMania 34.

Regal missed the recent NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and there's no word yet on when he might be back. This is why a recent NXT TV segment with The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet had them going to Regal's office while he was never shown.

See Also Triple H And WWE NXT Sing Happy Birthday To William Regal (Video)

Regal turned 50 back on May 10th.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.