Billy Gunn's Son Talks Being Teased As A Kid For 'Billy & Chuck' Gimmick

Billy Gunn's son, Austin Gunn, did his first ever wrestling interview with WSVN-TV's Chris Van Vliet at the Wrestling For Warriors event in Fort Pierce, FL. During the interview Austin said that growing up with Billy Gunn as his father was great, although he did get teased a lot at school because of the Billy and Chuck gimmick. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

Dealing with his father's Billy and Chuck gimmick as a kid:

"He kind of sat us down when that whole thing was getting really hot and he was like 'Listen, your dad's not really gay and this is a whole gimmick.' But at school they'd be all like 'Oh, your dad's gay. Your dad's kissing another dude.' I'd be like 'That's not my dad. I have a mom. What do you mean?' and I'd be trying to put the pieces together. I understood the business enough back then to know my dad wasn't really gay. But I got a little heat for that."

Why he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a pro wrestler:

"Growing up and just being around the business, I met The Rock and Stone Cold and it was all normal to me at the time. In school kids would be like 'What, your dad's a wrestler?' and it was just like an everyday thing for me. Growing up I kind of got a better understanding of the business and kind of how it worked and I was like 'Maybe I'll be kind of good at this.' My parents said I couldn't do it until I went to college and graduated first and that's understandable. I just graduated this past Mother's Day and I'm ready to get into it."

What his goals in the wrestling industry are:

"I think right now I just want to take it all in and be able to remember this experience. Remember coming here and having my first interview and having my first match and what that really meant to me and kind of establish a name for myself instead of backpacking off my dad's gimmick. I don't want to be known for that 100%, I want to make a name for myself so that other people know that I really want to do this and not just because my dad's a wrestler. I really want to do this and I'm really passionate about it and I think I'm fairly good at it so I'm excited to see where it goes."

Will he continue to use the last name "Gunn"?

"I have no idea because I'm not really in it yet. The ideas were flowing a little bit at first and obviously my father is Billy Gunn. I don't know what my character is supposed to be yet because I'm not at that developmental stage yet in my wrestling career. Just to dip my feet in the water a little bit we had our first tag team match which was my first match just to kind of get into it and then I had a solo match and I had to go by something. So I was like my first name is Austin and I want people to know who I am at least just so they get an idea until I start taking that path."