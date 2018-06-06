Dolph Ziggler Interviews Batista (Video), WWE Star On Lio Rush Coming To 205 Live, The New Day - E3

- Former WWE Champion Dave Batista stars in the new Hotel Artemis movie that hits theaters this week. The crime thriller also stars Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree and Charlie Day. Above is new video of Dolph Ziggler interviewing the cast and below is the trailer for the movie.

- The New Day will be joining GameSpot at their Co-Op Stage at the E3 convention in Los Angeles later this month, June 12th through June 14th. For those unable to attend, GameStop will be live streaming the appearance on their website. There should be some kind of WWE 2K19 announcement at the convention.

- As noted, Lio Rush will be going from WWE NXT to the main roster to work WWE 205 Live soon. His first vignette aired on last night's episode. Rush took to Twitter today and wrote the following to hype his debut. Also below are comments from Titus O'Neil and WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick:

NO! This is not a #DREAM. Your reality is about to get real, REAL QUICK. One would even say " In A Rush " ??. @WWE205Live is about to get a gift. A gift in the form of the 23 year old piece of gold. #TickTock ? ?? pic.twitter.com/56llmY5JQa — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 6, 2018