Former WWE Star Making ROH Debut, Austin Aries Wants Neville With 'Shackles Off', MLW - Low Ki

- Ring Of Honor announced that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Shane "Hurricane" Helms will make his ROH debut at next weekend's events. He will be appearing at ROH State Of The Art on Friday, June 15th at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, ROH State of the Art the following night at Gilley's in Dallas. Following those shows, he will appear at the ROH television tapings on Saturday, June 30th at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA.

- MLW has lifted Low Ki's suspension, and he will return to the ring this Thursday at MLW's June 7th stacked "5 Main Events in one night" themed card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub, which will be a Fusion taping for beIN SPORTS. Low Ki was fined and suspended indefinitely in storyline this past spring after striking one of MLW's matchmakers. Tickets for Thursday's show are available at MLWTickets.com and range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "VIP Packages" also available.

- A fan tweeted a video of Neville defeating Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules last year. Aries was released from his WWE contract a month later. Aries noted that the loss was a "catalyst for so much future success," and added that he'd like to face Neville again with "shackles off," as seen below: