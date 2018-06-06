Post-WWE Updates On Zeda, The New Day In WWE - Nestle Water SummerSlam Sweepstakes Promo, WWE Stock

- As noted, WWE has partnered with Nestle Waters America for a new #ChooseWater campaign, designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle through water consumption. The campaign includes a sweepstakes to send one family to the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. The first sweepstakes promo featured Charlotte Flair and above is the second promo with The New Day.

- WWE stock was up 1.90% today, closing at $62.66 per share. Today's high was $62.98 and the low was $61.32. This is another new closing high.

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Zeda (Julia Ho) was released from her contract last week. The Chinese recruit first started working with WWE in January 2017 and competed in The Mae Young Classic. Zeda indicated on Twitter that she will continue to pursue a career in pro wrestling.

Team Vision Dojo sent word that Zeda attended an open house for potential talents at their school in Orlando on Tuesday night. She is now training at the Team Vision Dojo and will be working for their I Believe In Wrestling promotion once her 30-day non-compete clause with WWE expires. Zeda can be booked via [email protected] Below are photos from Tuesday night, featuring Zeda, Izzy, former MYC competitor Renee Michelle and former Impact Knockout Amber Nova: