Dolph Ziggler Stars In Comedy With His Brother (Video), Ronda Rousey Meets Fans, WWE Network - WCCW

- Dolph Ziggler is featured in this new "Daddy's Boys" comedy sketch with his brother, former WWE developmental talent Briley Pierce (Ryan Nemeth). The film was directed by Ted Marsden and written by Ryan, and was an Official Selection at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival earlier this year.

- WWE Network recently added two World Class Championship Wrestling episodes from 1985 that had been missing from the order, according to WWENetworkNews.com. The complete WCCW library from 1981-1989 is still missing more than 50 episodes.

- The Fresno Bee has an article about a group of young kids meeting Ronda Rousey at a Los Angeles boxing gym back in April. The special appearance was set up by promoter Rick Mirigian.

"She walked in and talked to some of the kids about our goals," said 12 year old Jeannah Creason, who trains in boxing, wrestling, karate and jiu-jitsu. "She asked me and other kids what our goals was and telling us how to get to your goals. She was explaining if you want to be the best you have to train hard for it and work hard. She asked if it's OK to show me how to do her famous stare down and we did it for a while. It was kinda intimating and it was really exciting to do that with her. Only fighters do that and she made me feel like a UFC fighter which really made me happy."