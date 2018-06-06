New Title Match Added To ROH Best In The World, Kenny Omega Vs. Okada Full Match, 5-Count

- Above is Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega's Dominion match from 2017 where they went to a 60 minute draw. The two will meet again at this year's Dominion event in a two out of three falls/no time limit IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. We will have full live coverage beginning early Saturday at 3am ET.

- We will have a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast this Saturday night following UFC 225 to cover NJPW Dominion, UFC 225 with CM Punk's return and more with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Chris Featherstone.

- ROH's latest 5 Count looks at the top contender for the ROH World Title. The group includes: Silas Young, Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Marty Scurll, and Cody

- ROH announced The Kingdom will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles against EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI at Best in the World on June 29. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray