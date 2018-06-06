WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II' Title Match Announced

Nikki Cross vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, June 16th during WWE Money In the Bank weekend from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:

NXT Title Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

NXT Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

Street Fight

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream

It's believed that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole will be announced soon.