Undisputed Era Member Issues Challenge (Video), WWE NXT Feud Ends? (Video), Aleister Black Segment

- Above is new video of Sarah Schreiber talking to The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) following Strong's win over Danny Burch on this week's NXT episode. O'Reilly issues a challenge to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and says the title must be on the line.

- An in-ring segment with NXT Champion Aleister Black will air on next Wednesday's episode as the champ prepares to defend against Lars Sullivan at "Takeover: Chicago II" during WWE Money In the Bank weekend. Black will be responding to the recent attack from Sullivan.

- The rubber match between Kairi Sane and Lacey Evans aired on this week's NXT episode and saw Sane get the win with the big Insane Elbow from the top. Sane had recently tweeted on how she was worried about being in a slump but now it looks like the winner of the first-ever Mae Young Classic may be ready for a NXT Women's Title feud after Nikki Cross feuds with current champion Shayna Baszler.

Below are pre-match and post-match comments from Sane and Evans, plus video from the match:

I won the Mae Young Classic,

but that was in the past...

I lost to u, but that was in the past...

U won, I won, but that was in the past.

I can't change the past but I can change MY FUTURE.

In tonight's match, the future will be decided.

I don't look back. My ship sails forward. pic.twitter.com/n3Khg9CVUY — KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) June 6, 2018