CM Punk Not Completely Closing The Door On Pro Wrestling Return, Reveals His UFC 225 Entrance Song

CM Punk spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC 225 this Saturday in Chicago. Punk, who will be facing fellow 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson on the main card of the event, admitted that he's not sure what the crowd response for him will be, although he doesn't expect it to be like his past WWE matches in the city. He also revealed that he will come out to the fight to Living Colour's Cult Of Personality, which he used during his WWE and ROH runs.

Punk also talked about "All In" in September and noted that he will not be a part of the event, saying that "it's not happening." Punk also noted that he wasn't directly asked to be a part of the event, or any pro wrestling show.

"Nobody has ever asked me, like straight up asked me, to come wrestle for them. Nobody." Punk added, "[People have said] hey, if you ever wanna do anything... Nobody's ever been like, 'hey, here's the deal, we're having a show, we're paying you X amount and you're working this guy. Whaddaya say, yes or no?' Nobody's ever done that."

Punk also stated that he doesn't think that he would accept a real offer to return to pro wrestling, although he wasn't completely closing the door on it.

"I don't think so, it's a hard question to answer, a lot's happened this week," Punk said. "I could definitely tell you if you asked me that question a week ago when I still felt like I had a foot in the grave, the answer [would have been] no, I don't want anything to do with it. I feel like I'm out and the future is yet to be written, it's a wide open book, it's my story to tell. I'm just being real, I'm not going to sit here and be like, 'No! No!' Something might come up, some fun might be had.

"Right now my heart and my mind and my focus is 100% on Saturday and fighting. So does that mean fighting beyond Saturday? To me that means yes."

Punk also discussed fighting in the UFC again, how this fight is different from his UFC debut, not knowing if he will fight again after Saturday and more. You can watch the whole interview at this link.