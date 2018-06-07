The Rock Opens WWE FYC Emmy Event With Video Message, Which Stars Attended Inaugural Event?

WWE kicked off a campaign for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination with their inaugural "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday. "FYC" events are directed towards members of awards voting groups in the entertainment industry, including the groups that vote on the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

You can see video of the event embedded above. The panels begin at around the 45:00 mark. Alfred Konuwa of Forbes reported earlier this week that WWE was scheduled to showcase private screenings of the RAW 25th Anniversary special, the Mixed Match Challenge series and the WWE 24 "Empowered" documentary on the Women's Revolution.

There was a red carpet event before tonight's presentation, featuring appearances by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, among others. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Jimmy Uso, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax later appeared on stage during the presentation. Several celebrities were also in attendance, including former RAW guest host Seth Green, who produces the Camp WWE adult cartoon through his Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

The presentation kicked off with a pre-recorded video message from The Rock, his first appearance for the company since WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Rock hyped up WWE for a potential nomination and went on about the various opportunities that pro wrestling gives people.

Below are photos and a few more clips from Wednesday's big event:

The Monster Among Men @BraunStrowman answers questions about "doing the coolest stuff on Monday Night #Raw" every week! #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/EJRo0gOnI2 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018

"We actually got our name from the fans...I even learned how to flip a car from @BraunStrowman!" - @AlexaBliss_WWE on her experience on #WWEMMC. #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/NqHhNisaIN — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018

"To me, the Women's Evolution was about unity...it makes me so grateful to be part of a company that gave me this opportunity." - Nikki @BellaTwins #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/egLbPPd8dI — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018

The Ever So Pretty Alexa Bliss ???? #WWEFYC Has Been Blissed ???? pic.twitter.com/irgKB8gThq — Annette ?? (@AnnetteReid24) June 7, 2018

Spoke with THE HEARTBREAK KID @ShawnMichaels today at #WWEFYC. ?? We talked about him returning for another match, and NXT! @WWE ?????? via @TheRedCarpetTV pic.twitter.com/s1Nc7n76j0 — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 7, 2018