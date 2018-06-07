NJPW Dominion will take place this Saturday featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on Kenny Omega in a 2 out of 3 falls/no time limit match. Also, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho. Join us for complete live coverage beginning early Saturday at 3am ET! Below is the final card:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (2 OUT OF 3 FALLS/NO TIME LIMIT)

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho

IWPG JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. The Young Bucks

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH

David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White

Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody