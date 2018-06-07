NJPW Dominion will take place this Saturday featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on Kenny Omega in a 2 out of 3 falls/no time limit match. Also, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho. Join us for complete live coverage beginning early Saturday at 3am ET! Below is the final card:
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (2 OUT OF 3 FALLS/NO TIME LIMIT)
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega
IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho
IWPG JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. The Young Bucks
NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH
David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White
Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki
Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody