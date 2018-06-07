Conor McGregor Reveals Recent UFC Return Fight Falling Through, CM Punk Featured On UFC Embedded

- The UFC's "Embedded" camera crews have been all over CM Punk this week, and that included his trip to Wrigley Field to take part in the time-honored tradition of singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame." Punk was joined by fellow UFC 225 fighter Clay Guida for the celebration, as both are Illinois natives.

Embedded is a behind-the-scenes look at the fighters as they prepare for battle. UFC 225 takes place Saturday night and features Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero for the middleweight title. Punk takes on Mike Jackson and Guida squares off with Charles Oliveira.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of UFC 225 this Saturday, as well as a special podcast after the show covering UFC 225 with CM Punk's return, NJPW Dominion and more with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri and Chris Featherstone.

- When Conor McGregor stormed the Barclays Center earlier this year, an act that eventually led to him being booked in jail, UFC president Dana White said the two were working on putting a fight together. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion confirmed that was the case, though it is now well off the table.

McGregor posted a message on Instagram that stated "If I had fought on the agreed May 12th bout in Rio De Janeiro, I would have surpassed Ronaldo and Messi to take 2nd place. Something came up however...Ah well, still under 30."

"Notorious" was referencing his No. 4 position on the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes. It is believed he would have faced Rafael dos Anjos on the UFC 224 card, likely for the interim welterweight title. Dos Anjos now meets Colby Covington this Saturday at UFC 225 for the belt.