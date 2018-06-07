Daniel Bryan Doesn't Know If He Can Appear At 'All In' With His WWE Contract Expiring Soon

As noted, Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expires in less than three months, on September 1st. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan has not yet signed a new contract with WWE.

September 1st is also the date of the "All In" independent show outside of Chicago, promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. While the show sold out in under 30 minutes, having someone like Bryan appear would be a real coup. Bryan recently appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast and revealed that he doesn't know if he could even do the show.

"The day of the show is the day my contract expires," Bryan said. When asked if that meant he could appear at the event, Bryan laughed and replied, "I don't know!"

Bryan noted that he doesn't know if his contract expires on August 31st at midnight or September 1st at midnight, with the latter not allowing him to appear. Bryan joked that he could appear at the show in a full body suit and a mask, and then get unmasked at midnight.

Bryan also said on the podcast that before he was cleared by WWE, he was not watching a lot of independent wrestling, but he was interested. He also talked about the Bullet Club being hot, but noted that they need a good adversary and felt a feud with the group would draw money "and bring independent wrestling to another level."