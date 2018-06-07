EC3's Next WWE NXT TV Match Set, WWE Legends Celebrating Birthdays, WWE UK Star On Being Different

- Above is new video of James Drake discussing the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament in London. Mr. Mayhem said he's returning to the tournament to right the wrongs from last year.

"I traveled around the world to make sure I'm an elite sports entertainer," Drake said. "Mr. Mayhem, James Drake isn't that man, isn't that shell from last year. I am a new man."

Drake also talked about losing to Joseph Conners in round 1 of the first tournament and says it has been eating him up, making him sick for the past year and that we're looking at a completely different man now. Drake said we might remember his face but we don't know the man as he's more focused than ever. Drake said he doesn't care if it's Travis Banks or Zack Gibson, he's going through you if you get in front of him.

- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel turns 68 years old today while Hall of Famer Mick Foley turns 53, former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee turns 26 and WWE Legend "Superstar" Billy Graham turns 75.

- EC3's next WWE NXT TV match will air next Wednesday night, against Kassius Ohno. Last night's episode featured EC3 interrupting Ohno's photoshoot. The two had words and Ohno challenged EC3 to a match. EC3 said he was all booked up but Ohno gave him one week and EC3 accepted.