WWE Trademark Reveals New TV Series?, WWE Vs. Glow Drop The Mic, Dolph Ziggler - SummerSlam Week

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video of Brie Bella discussing the rap battle between WWE Superstars and the cast of Glow on Drop The Mic, which airs this Sunday at 10:30pm EST on TBS. The show will be hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, and will also feature Chris Jericho vs. Laila Ali. The Bella Twins, Alicia Fox and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella will be representing WWE.

- WWE recently applied to trademark two "WWE VIP" terms, for what may be a new online series or TV series. Below are the two trademark descriptions:

"Television broadcasting services; cable television broadcasting services; satellite television broadcasting; communications services, namely, transmitting streamed sound and audio-visual recordings via the Internet, cable networks, wireless networks, satellite, interactive multimedia networks and mobile apps; audio and video broadcasting services over the Internet and mobile apps; transmission of information in the audio-visual field; mobile media services in the nature of electronic transmission of entertainment media content; podcasting services; webcasting services; subscription-based video streaming service; video-on-demand transmission services"

"Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events; providing wrestling news and information via the Internet, a global computer network or a mobile app; the production and distribution of an ongoing series, featuring sports entertainment; production of programming; Entertainment services, namely, multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing programming via the Internet, a global computer network or a mobile app; entertainment services, namely, a production and distribution of programming featuring sports, news and current affairs rendered through the media of television, cable, satellite, radio, telephone and broadband systems, and via the internet and portable and wireless communication devices; providing information in the field of entertainment rendered via the Internet, and portable and wireless communication devices; Interactive entertainment services, providing personalized programming; providing online and on-screen guide to personalized and interactive television programming; production and distribution of entertainment and sports programming"

- Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he's thinking about hosting a comedy show at the Caroline's On Broadway comedy club during WWE SummerSlam weekend in New York City. He tweeted the following: