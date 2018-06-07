WWE Signs Former Pro Athlete, Seth Rollins Quizzes Fans, Kalisto Presents Award On MTV Latin America

- WWE posted this new "Superstar Trivia" video with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. The Kingslayer quizzes fans on who he defeated to become the first WWE NXT Champion, The Shield's tag team title match with Team Hell No at Extreme Rules 2013 and his WWE Title match with Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank 2016.

- Sky Sports reports that WWE has signed former professional rugby player Luke Menzies. Menzies first worked a WWE tryout two years ago in Scotland and has been working the UK indies since 2016. He was trained by UK legend Marty Jones.

- As noted, Kalisto was recently in Mexico doing promotional work for WWE. He appeared at the MTV Latin America Millennial Awards in Mexico City over the weekend and presented award with singer María León. Below are photos of Kalisto on stage with León, backstage with YouTube star Lele Pons and on the pink carpet with his wife:

Esta noche @KalistoWWE y la cantante mexicana @Sargentoleon presentan el premio al Reality del Año en @mtvmiaw??Quién ganará?



?? No se lo pierdan HOY a las 8pm MEX / 10pm ARG en @MTV. pic.twitter.com/0d7uLPn7Vn — WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 3, 2018

UNA NOCHE DE LO MÁS COOL??Vean con quién estuvo @KalistoWWE en el backstage de los @mtvmiaw, con la gran @lelepons ??? pic.twitter.com/1gvRkcSzjd — WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 3, 2018