WWE Signs Former Pro Athlete, Seth Rollins Quizzes Fans, Kalisto Presents Award On MTV Latin America

By Marc Middleton | June 07, 2018

- WWE posted this new "Superstar Trivia" video with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. The Kingslayer quizzes fans on who he defeated to become the first WWE NXT Champion, The Shield's tag team title match with Team Hell No at Extreme Rules 2013 and his WWE Title match with Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank 2016.

Mark Henry Says Seth Rollins Is Becoming 'Beyond Elite' And Will Be One Of The Best Of All Time
- Sky Sports reports that WWE has signed former professional rugby player Luke Menzies. Menzies first worked a WWE tryout two years ago in Scotland and has been working the UK indies since 2016. He was trained by UK legend Marty Jones.

- As noted, Kalisto was recently in Mexico doing promotional work for WWE. He appeared at the MTV Latin America Millennial Awards in Mexico City over the weekend and presented award with singer María León. Below are photos of Kalisto on stage with León, backstage with YouTube star Lele Pons and on the pink carpet with his wife:




