Possible SmackDown Match For WWE MITB, The Bella Twins In-Ring Video, Sheamus Trains With WW2 Vet

- Above is a preview for Sunday's Total Bellas episode with The Bella Twins getting back in the ring to train for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match back in January.

- There's been talk of adding Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas to the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on June 17th, according to PWInsider. As noted, Cara vs. Almas will take place on Tuesday's SmackDown. The match received rave reviews from fans on the recent WWE tour of Europe.

- Sheamus recently trained with 94 year old World War 2 veteran Al Rawley for his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Below is a preview for the upcoming episode, featuring Al praising Sheamus as the best wrestler and warning the other wrestlers that Sheamus is coming for them: