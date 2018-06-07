Shadia Bseiso Reveals WWE Dubai Tryout Promo, Possible WWE DVD Projects For 2019, Travis Banks - WWE

- Above is new video of Travis Banks discussing the WWE UK Title tournament that takes place later this month in London. The Kiwi Buzzsaw talks about his humble beginnings and what it would mean to win the tournament.

"What would it mean for me to win the WWE UK Championship? It would mean everything," Banks said. "It would mean 10 years of sacrifice & hard work & determination & sweat & tears & frustration, would all culminate and it would be everything to me."

- WWE issued a Fan Council survey earlier this week for feedback on potential new extras to be included with WWE Home Video releases and DVD buying habits. They also asked for feedback on these potential DVD releases for 2019:

* It's a New Day, Yes It Is!

* The Miz: A-List Superstar

* John Cena: The Face that Runs the Place

* Asuka: Empress of Tomorrow

* I Am Phenomenal: The AJ Styles Story

* The History of the ECW Championship

* SmackDown 20th Anniversary

* "Rowdy" Roddy Piper: Unreleased

* John Cena Match Compilation

* The Greatest Matches & Moments of Goldust

* The Best of Roman Reigns

* The Best of Andre the Giant

* The Best of Alexa Bliss

* The Best of "Ravishing" Rick Rude

* The Best of Charlotte Flair

* The Best of Trish Stratus

* The Best of Dean Ambrose

* The Very Best of Braun Strowman

* The Best of RAW & SmackDown 2018

* The Best of NXT 2018

* The Best of Pay-Per-Views 2018

* The Best of WWE Superstars (1986-1996 run)

* The Best of NXT Takeover

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Million Dollar Man

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Finn Balor

* Four Horsewomen (WWE group)

- Shadia Bseiso recently tweeted this promo from her WWE tryout in Dubai that took place last year. The former TV presenter from Jordan became the first Arab female from the Middle East to sign a contract with WWE in October 2017 Bseiso, who practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, recently told the media that she plans on working with a Jordan-themed persona but she did not elaborate. She tweeted the following on her goals in WWE: