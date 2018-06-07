WWE Cruiserweight Reveals Injury, AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Continuing After MITB?, WWE In SC

- It appears as the AJ Styles - Shinsuke Nakamura feud will continue past next weekend's Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Updated advertising has Styles vs. Nakamura as the main event for SmackDown live events through August. Also featured on some of the cards are Fatal Four Way matches for the U.S. Championship with Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, The Miz and Rusev.

- WWE will return to Columbia, S.C. for a SmackDown live event at Colonial Life Arena on Monday night, August 13th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 22nd.

- WWEShop.com had a Father's Day sale where you can take 20% off your order by clicking here and using code DAD at checkout You will also receive $5 flat rate shipping on orders $30+. The sale ends Thursday, June 7th at 11:59pm PT.

- WWE Cruiserweight Mark Andrews announced that won't be able to make the Download Fest this weekend due to an elbow injury. The music festival takes place from Friday through Sunday and will feature NXT matches for the third year in a row. Andrews tweeted: