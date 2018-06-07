WWE Network Show To Look At AJ Styles In TNA

"Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" co-host Conrad Thompson revealed to Sports Illustrated that next Wednesday's new podcast episode on the WWE Network will focus on the TNA Impact run of current WWE Champion AJ Styles.

"We're going to cover from October 2010, which is right when Bruce came into the company, and we'll carry it right to July of 2013," said Thompson. "AJ was a TNA original, so when he parted ways with TNA in 2013, history changed forever. That exodus, with AJ leaving, started an immediate sharp decline in TNA."

The episode will look deeper into AJ's time with TNA, including the storyline with Claire Lynch & Dixie Carter, his 2013 World Heavyweight Title run, the work with Fortune & WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and more. Thompson said they are hoping to use TNA footage from Impact's Global Wrestling Network on the show.

"That's the plan," said Thompson. "I know that WWE is trying to make a deal to license some of that footage, so we've got our fingers crossed. I think that deal would be good for everyone if such a deal were put together, but we'll see."

As noted earlier this week, this week's Prichard podcast on the WWE Network was set to feature a discussion on WWE's ECW brand but was delayed until Friday due to "creative differences" with WWE.

"Hey, what's up guys? No show today. WWE wanted to edit some stuff, we've got creative differences, it ain't airing," Thompson said in a Twitter video. "I wanted you to hear it directly from us. It's not because we didn't tape the show, we did, we're just not happy with the final product. This is the first time this has happened and rather than just throw something up to have something up, it's going to air on Friday.

"We're not re-shooting it, Bruce and I are done, we're happy with it but we're not going to change the narrative. I don't want to white-wash everything that ECW was. So I'm fighting for it. We're going to get you the best possible product to you this Friday on the WWE Network, with a delay, and our most controversial 'Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard' ever. Tune in Friday."

