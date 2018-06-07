Bret Hart Talks Wrestlers Today Not Knowing How To Tell A Story, Responds To Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart spoke with TalkSport while in the UK for his speaking tour. Below are some highlights:

The current WWE product:

"I think I was a better storyteller than any of the wrestlers they've got today. I watched Wrestlemania this year and there's no drama anymore. They do some amazing stuff, there are some incredible athletes, but people don't know how to tell a story.

"Wrestling has it's flows, it will change again as people get tired of the 'phoney' wrestling, I watched my match with Davey Boy at Wembley with some journalists in a bar and they almost bought into it like it was real. The fact that fans reacted so strongly to those two British Wrestlers (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) shows you it might be going back in the other direction."

Owen Hart not being in the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Like a lot of people, if he's not in the WWE Hall of Fame, then what kind of Hall of Fame is it? I'm embarrassed on their part they can take so many great wrestlers and not include them in the Hall of Fame.

"I don't have any problem with anyone who is in there, but I think Demolition should be in there, that Dynamite Kid should be in there, that Davey Boy should be in there. I'm embarrassed Owen isn't in there. Owen was one of the most respected and admired in the business for his integrity alone. Why they won't acknowledge him is beyond me?"

Eric Bischoff saying on his podcast that Bret Hart brought nothing creative to the table:

"Eric Bischoff is a total complete idiot, maybe the single stupidest idiot that ever got into wrestling. He never came through on anything he said, he had zero ideas on wrestling, and if you went to him with ideas he'd always have some ridiculous reason he couldn't do it.

"I've heard him say I came there a broken man (after the Montreal Screwjob), it's absolutely an insult to me. I wanted so hard to make a difference, I wanted to go in there and do everything I could possibly do to get even with Vince. For him to suggest that is an insult to the highest order. Don't get me talking about Eric Bischoff, I'll take my coat off and come out of retirement!"

