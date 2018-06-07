AJ Styles Featured In New Commercial With Breezango, Batista Vs. Kane OVW Footage, WWE Stock Down

- As noted, the WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection update for this week features Kane vs. Batista (The Leviathan) from an Ohio Valley Wrestling event in January 2001. WWE released this footage from the match.
- WWE stock was down 1.05% today, closing at $62.00 per share. Today's high was $62.92 and the low was $61.13.
- Breezango and WWE Champion AJ Styles are featured in this new commercial for replica title belts on WWE Shop:
It can be hard to tell the difference between the #WWE Championship & the new Elite Series Replicas at #WWEShop. Fortunately, a pair of fashion accessory experts are on the case...https://t.co/BCknRCKY6P pic.twitter.com/FdxM7coVb2— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 5, 2018