AJ Styles Featured In New Commercial With Breezango, Batista Vs. Kane OVW Footage, WWE Stock Down

- As noted, the WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection update for this week features Kane vs. Batista (The Leviathan) from an Ohio Valley Wrestling event in January 2001. WWE released this footage from the match.

- WWE stock was down 1.05% today, closing at $62.00 per share. Today's high was $62.92 and the low was $61.13.

See Also Tyler Breeze Says The Miz Is One Of The Most Unselfish WWE Stars

- Breezango and WWE Champion AJ Styles are featured in this new commercial for replica title belts on WWE Shop: