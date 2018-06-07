WWE Promotes Kenny Omega - Xavier Woods Showdown, WWE-Inspired Graduation Caps, Fans On Takeover

- This new WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at some of the best WWE-inspired graduation caps from social media.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to seeing at the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event. As of this writing, 47% voted for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in the Chicago Street Fight while 33% voted for The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet, 9% for Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, 7% for Lars Sullivan vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black and 4% for Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong.

- WWE is promoting the Street Fighter V battle between Xavier Woods and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega that will take place at the E3 convention in Los Angeles next Thursday. As noted, The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston will also be in attendance. Below is WWE's announcement on the showdown plus tweets to set the match up: