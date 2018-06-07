WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards Unsanctioned Fight, Eli Drake

By Joshua Gagnon | June 07, 2018

Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight's show.


- Recap of last week's show where Su Yung won the Knockouts Champions and Austin Aries defeated Pentagon Jr. to become the Impact World Champion.

Z&E (c) vs. Drago and Aerostar (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

