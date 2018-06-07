Kane On Speaking With Vince McMahon Before Running For Mayor

Kane (Glenn Jacobs) spoke with Independent Journal Review on being The Rock's running mate if he were to run for office, if he would run for a higher political position, and talking to Vince McMahon about running for Mayor. Here are some of the highlights:

Talking to Vince McMahon about wanting to run for Mayor:

"Vince is one of the first people that I talked to because we have a good personal relationship, and I needed his support just as a friend. ... Vince has got a vision. From the very beginning. And you just can't discount that. And that's why I think so many organizations fail, is their leader doesn't have a vision of where he's going to go. And Vince has always had that. He has that pigheaded determination. And all that stuff has helped me with my business and, really, in my personal life."

Eventually running for a higher office:

"I just feel a lot more can be accomplished at the local and the state level than can be accomplished at the federal level. I don't really have any interest in ever [running for President.]"

Last year, The Rock considered a Presidential run in 2024, Kane was asked about being a running mate:

"You ain't never going to see a Kane part of that, I'll tell you that right now."

Kane also discussed his childhood and more on politics. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.