Brie Bella Says John Cena And Nikki Bella Are Still Not Back Together

If you were worried that the relationship drama between John Cena and Nikki Bella might be over after the couple reportedly got back together last week, you're in luck. Brie Bella told E! News on the red carpet of last night's "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event in Hollywood that the couple are actually still not together.

"They're still not back [together]," Brie said of Cena and Nikki, who wasn't wearing her engagement ring at the event and declined doing press. "[Nikki's] still my roommate."

There has been a lot of speculation about the legitimacy of their breakup, given how the timing of the split and Cena pouring his heart out on TODAY had coincided with the premiere of the current season of Total Bellas. Brie told E! that the couple are still working on their relationship, and that they "need time."

"They're working on it," Brie said. "Everyone expected with this breakup that her and John will just make a quick decision, but they need time. They really need time to think about their futures and what they want. And it's been really hard on them both, obviously John has let everyone know what he really wants. But Nikki still really has to think about it."

"I feel like there will be a happy ending," Brie added. "But, I hope the happy ending is just them both happy, whatever path that leads them."