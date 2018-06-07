Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards Unsanctioned Fight In The Woods, X Division Title Match Set, More

- Above is the full unsanctioned fight between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards on tonight's Impact. Edwards has lost his mind - thanks to Callihan - and wanted to end this once and for all. Dave and Jake Crist tried to slow down Edwards, but he would eventually find and brutally beat up Callihan. Edwards' wife, Alisha, and Tommy Dreamer would should up to stop the fight (allowing Callihan to get away) and Edwards hit Dreamer in the stomach with a baseball bat, which should set up his next feud.

- Next week will feature Moose vs. Eli Drake in a number one contender match for the Impact World Championship. Whoever wins will face Austin Aries in the main event of Slammiversary on July 22.

- After defeating Dezmond Xavier at last week's Impact: Under Pressure, Brian Cage faces Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal on next week's show.