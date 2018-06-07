WrestlingInc.com

Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards Unsanctioned Fight In The Woods, X Division Title Match Set, More

By Joshua Gagnon | June 07, 2018

- Above is the full unsanctioned fight between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards on tonight's Impact. Edwards has lost his mind - thanks to Callihan - and wanted to end this once and for all. Dave and Jake Crist tried to slow down Edwards, but he would eventually find and brutally beat up Callihan. Edwards' wife, Alisha, and Tommy Dreamer would should up to stop the fight (allowing Callihan to get away) and Edwards hit Dreamer in the stomach with a baseball bat, which should set up his next feud.

- Next week will feature Moose vs. Eli Drake in a number one contender match for the Impact World Championship. Whoever wins will face Austin Aries in the main event of Slammiversary on July 22.


Impact Wrestling Results (6/7): Eli Drake, Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards Fight, Tag Title Match
See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (6/7): Eli Drake, Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards Fight, Tag Title Match

- After defeating Dezmond Xavier at last week's Impact: Under Pressure, Brian Cage faces Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal on next week's show.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage This Saturday At 3am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top