Knockout Returns On Tonight's Impact, No DQ Knockouts Match Set, Double Main Event Preview

- As noted, next week will feature Moose vs. Eli Drake to determine the number one contender for the Impact World Championship and a chance at Austin Aries at Slammiversary on July 22. Also, Brian Cage takes on Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal. Above is a preview of next week's double main event show.

- Also next week, Tessa Blanchard will take on Kiera Hogan in a No DQ match. The two had a bit of a backstage brawl on tonight's show after Hogan interrupted Blanchard's interview.

NEXT WEEK - after their backstage brawl, next week we're just going to turn them loose.



It'll be @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @Tess_Blanchard in a No Disqualifications match! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/FCNV7oStFv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 8, 2018

- LAX member, Diamante, returned to the group tonight after being away since last July due to an ACL injury that kept her out of action. In the video below, she's extremely skeptical of how King (Eddie Kingston) suddenly took over right around the time Konnan disappeared from the group.



