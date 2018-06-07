Enzo Amore Releases Second Rap Single (Video), Big E - Lazor Wulf, Fans On Favorite WWE Champions

- Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (Eric Arndt) has released his second single as rapper Real1, seen above. "Bury Me a G" comes after Enzo released "Phoenix" as his debut single on May 28th.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who their favorite champion on the roster is. As of this writing, 28% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins while 25% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles, 8% for WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, 8% for WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy, 7% for NXT Champion Aleister Black, 5% for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, 4% for WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, 4% for RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt, 2% for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, 2% for RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax and 2% for SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler all received 1%.
- Big E noted on Twitter that he did voice work for the upcoming Lazor Wulf show on Adult Swim and that he will be a regular contributor to the show. He tweeted:
Couldn't have had any more fun doing the voice work for the upcoming @adultswim show #LazorWulf. Your boy is jazzed to be a series regular. pic.twitter.com/rLtw4wnQrZ— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 7, 2018