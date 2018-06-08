NJPW Star Gets New Ink (Video), WOH Match Added To Best In The World, Ember Moon - ROH Throwback

- Above is a look back at Athena (Ember Moon) vs. Barbi Hayden at ROH's 2013 Honor in the Heart of Texas. Athena would hit the O-Face (now known as the Eclipse) for the pinfall victory.

- ROH announced an eight-woman tag team match at Best in the World on July 22. It will feature ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, Jenny Rose, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura. Below is the updated PPV card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, Jenny Rose, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura

- Below, NJPW Star Bad Luck Fale continued to add to his head tattoo.